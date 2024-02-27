The Runarounds: Prime Video Orders Fictional Music Drama Starring Real-Life Band

The Runarounds is headed to Prime Video. The new musical drama will show a fictional account of the real-life band of the same name. Band members William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher will star in the series with Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered The Runarounds to series. Produced by Skydance Television and created by Jonas Pate (Outer Banks, Aquarius), with a teleplay from David Wilcox (666 Park Avenue, Fringe), The Runarounds is a fictional YA drama, inspired by the real band of the same name. The new eight-episode series will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series follows a tight-knit group of young adults from all walks of life who come together to form a rock band the summer after graduating from high school. Against the backdrop of Wilmington, North Carolina, The Runarounds will have to choose between succumbing to the pressures of real life, or risking it all to become the greatest band of all time.

“When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about The Runarounds, it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers.”

Jonas Pate, who directed the pilot episode which was shot in 2022, will also serve as executive producer of The Runarounds, along with David Wilcox, Joon Yun, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Lisa Mae Fincannon, and Scott Lambert, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Jonas, David, Josh, and Shannon on a show that is so personal to them, and so brimming with heart and soul. We are grateful to Amazon for their partnership, and we can’t wait for the world to meet The Runarounds,” said Matt Thunell, president, Skydance Television.

The series marks Skydance Television’s fifth project with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video following the hit series Reacher and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as the upcoming Cross and the recently announced action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham.”