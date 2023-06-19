Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Stranger Things: Season Five; Linda Hamilton Joins Final Epiosdes of Duffer Bros. Series on Netflix

by Regina Avalos,

Linda Hamilton joins the cast of Stranger Things

(Photo by EugenePowers/Depositphotos)

Stranger Things is returning soon with its fifth and final season, and a big name has been added to the cast. Linda Hamilton (Terminator: Dark Fate) is joining the series, but no details about her role have been revealed, per Deadline.

A video announcing Hamilton’s casting is below.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, the Netflix series follows the residents of a small town and the supernatural events that take place there.

It is not known when Stranger Things season five will arrive, though. Production on the season was pushed back in May due to the ongoing Writer’s Strike.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Linda Hamilton on Stranger Things?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x