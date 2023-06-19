Stranger Things: Season Five; Linda Hamilton Joins Final Epiosdes of Duffer Bros. Series on Netflix

Stranger Things is returning soon with its fifth and final season, and a big name has been added to the cast. Linda Hamilton (Terminator: Dark Fate) is joining the series, but no details about her role have been revealed, per Deadline.

A video announcing Hamilton’s casting is below.

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨 Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/WTZES503cF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 18, 2023

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, the Netflix series follows the residents of a small town and the supernatural events that take place there.

It is not known when Stranger Things season five will arrive, though. Production on the season was pushed back in May due to the ongoing Writer’s Strike.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Linda Hamilton on Stranger Things?