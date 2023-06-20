Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: The Equalizer, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, World’s Funniest Animals, Up (2009), USFL Football

Published:

The Equalizer TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, June 18, 2023 ratings — New episodes: (none) Special: UpSports: USFL Football and 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship.  Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, World’s Funniest Animals, The Great American Joke Off, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

