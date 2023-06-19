Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Series Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s Roles Being Recast Despite His Being Cleared

Rick and Morty fans will have a big change to deal with when the animated series. The characters voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland are being recast.

In January, the man was charged with two counts of felony domestic violence. He was later cleared of those charges, but Adult Swim has decided to stand by the decision made at that time to part ways from Roiland.

Before the January incident, Roiland and Dan Harmon made it clear that the animated series had a long future ahead.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said the following about the series during a recent interview, per Vulture:

“He will be replaced in dubbing. Voices are obviously super-important in an animated series. And, of course, none of us wanted to go through what we went through. But I’ve been in animation for a long time, and I know that what makes a series is its different parts coming together. If the voices are obviously a big part, there is also the writing of the characters, their design.”

Steve Levy, an executive producer on Rick and Morty also said the following about the series and the recasting:

“It’s a rather unique situation. I even think that for Rick and Morty we will do even better… It will be fine. It’ll be great.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Rick and Morty? Do you plan to continue watching the Adult Swim series without Roiland’s involvement?