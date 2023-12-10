Stranger Things: Season Five; Production on Netflix Series’ Final Episodes to Begin Next Month

Stranger Things fans have some good news about the status of the series. Production on the season will start in January after being delayed by the WGA strike in May. Episodes will likely arrive in 2025.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the Netflix series. Set in the 1980s, the series follows the residents of a small town as they deal with the supernatural events around them.

Matt Duffer said the following about the decision to delay production, per Variety:

“Since it’s our scripts, you’re changing it all the time on the fly. You’re either working it out with the actors, you’re changing the blocking, you’re changing it based on locations. When you’re talking about this many hundreds of pages, it is always evolving.”

Ross Duffer added the following:

“It’s a constantly evolving monster, so it’s hard for me to remember exactly where we were. It’s just that we weren’t ready to start shooting with a locked script.”

The premiere date for Stranger Things season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series?