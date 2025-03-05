Rock the Block: Season Six; HGTV Sets Premiere Date for Battle of Rookies and Veterans

Rock the Block is returning soon for its sixth season, and HGTV has announced an April premiere date for its popular home renovation competition series. This season will put rookies up against veterans.

Ty Pennington returns to host the series, which will feature Alison Victoria, Michel Smith Boyd, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Rock the Block, HGTV’s highest-rated series that attracted more than 13.6 million viewers to its last run, will return for a new season on Monday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The fresh seven episodes will raise the stakes like never before when two seasoned veteran teams come back to the block to challenge two rookie teams hungry for a win. Popular carpenter, craftsman, design expert and series’ host Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach) will charge the HGTV powerhouse duos to face-off in an epic renovation battle just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical modern properties that boast breathtaking mountain views, soaring interior spaces and the largest backyards in series’ history, transforming them with their signature vision and personalized design style. The team who clinches the highest appraised value for their home will claim coveted Rock the Block bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Former competitors and judges returning to the block on the veteran teams will include star designer Alison Victoria (Sin City Rehab) with past Rock the Block champion and high-end designer Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) as well as home restoration dynamo Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp). Competing on the series for the first time, the rookie teams will feature married home reno pros Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and flipping, renovation and real estate experts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).

“I have the best seat in the house to the toughest home renovation competition on television,” said Ty. “And for the first time on Rock the Block, returning veteran teams will clash with rookie teams who have something to prove. They’ll test their skills and push their limits for not only bragging rights but, more importantly, to leave a legacy on the block.”

During the supersized two-hour premiere, the teams will plan and construct their home’s kitchen, dining and living areas, incorporating desirable elements that will up the value and appeal to potential buyers. In a new twist this season, expert judges will tour the finished spaces without the teams, revealing their identities and giving their honest assessments of the layouts and design choices at each weekly judging. Designer, television host and best-selling author Bobby Berk (Queer Eye) will determine which competitor created the ideal ‘heart of the home’ that delivers maximum functionality and style.

Throughout the season, HGTV stars will continue the blind judging, including former Rock the Block contender Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) and previous Rock the Block winner Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) who will review the appeal of additional first-floor areas, including the entry, mudroom, powder bath and den. Next up will be the main suite judging by married interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez (Divided By Design), followed by the four teams evaluating their competitors’ second-floor bonus spaces such as a playroom, gaming room, office and wellness retreat. Later in the season, designer Kim Myles (Battle on the Mountain) will visit the multi-function lower levels, with show-stopping additions like a pickleball court, cold plunge and sauna, theater and wine room. Dynamic twin sisters, real estate and design experts, and last season’s Rock the Block champions Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses) will size up the decks and large backyards, and, finally, Property Brothers star and home renovation expert Jonathan Scott (Celebrity IOU) will survey the completed homes, including the newly revealed exteriors, guest rooms and balconies, before joining Ty to announce the winning team.

The winner of Rock the Block also will have a donation made on their behalf to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 100,000 meals* to kids living with hunger. Since Season 1, funds raised by Rock the Block help provide over 500,000 meals* to kids.

The homes are built by Hamlet Homes based in Utah.”