Zillow Gone Wild: Season Two; HGTV Renews Reality Show Hosted by Jack McBrayer

Zillow Gone Wild will return in 2025. HGTV has renewed the series for a second season, with host Jack McBrayer returning to show off more wild and crazy houses listed on the real estate website. Ten episodes have been ordered for season two.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Zillow Gone Wild, HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series this year, has been renewed for a 10-episode sophomore season. In the breakout hit, actor and comedian Jack McBrayer takes viewers on tours of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest properties on the market. Zillow Gone Wild attracted more than 12.5 million viewers across linear and streaming to its debut run and ranked as a Top 3 non-news/sports cable program in its timeslot among HGTV’s key demos. The new episodes are slated to premiere in 2025.

“We have always loved the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account and were thrilled to harness what fans love and super serve them both on social and television,” said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. “These outrageous homes delivered an instant hit on screen, and Jack is back to take us inside even more one-of-a-kind properties.”

Inspired by the exceedingly popular Instagram account that touts more than two million followers, HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild features the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture and shares the inventive ways to market a distinctive property. The series explores each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers. In the new season, each abode will be ranked on its unique attributes, and one house will be selected as the “wildest” of them all at the end of each episode.

Fans can stream the first season of Zillow Gone Wild on Max(R) and discovery+ and are invited to stay connected with the series on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #ZillowGoneWild on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

Zillow Gone Wild is produced by Asylum Entertainment Group.”

