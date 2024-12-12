Harley Quinn: Season Five Trailer and Premiere Date Set for Max Animated Series

Harley Quinn has its return date set. The Max animated series will return in January with its fifth season, and the action is moving to a new city – Metropolis! A trailer teasing the hijinks to come was also released.

Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen star in the series, which follows Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy on their adventures.

Max shared the following about season five of Harley Quinn:

“The fifth season of HARLEY QUINN finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

Harley Quinn returns on January 16th. The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max animated series? Do you plan to watch season five when it premieres next month?