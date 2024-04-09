Fallout: Season Two Renewal Looks Likely as Prime Video Gets $25M Incentive

Fallout will arrive on Prime Video later this week with its first season, but a second season is practically guaranteed. The streaming service has received a $25 million tax incentive to move production of the series to California. Prime Video has not yet officially renewed the series.

Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones, the series, based on the Bethesda video game franchise, is set 200 years after a nuclear attack and follows the survivors living in what was Los Angeles.

Per Deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the following about the Fallout TV series:

“From bringing Fallout home to keeping classics in California, this program has helped our iconic, world-leading entertainment sector create tens of thousands of good jobs for Californians and generate billions of dollars for communities across the state over the past 15 years.”

NCIS: Origins, The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, and Dr. Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson, have also received tax incentives.

NCIS: Origins EPs Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North also spoke about the tax incentive for the upcoming CBS series:

“We’ve had the immense privilege to create stories with the talented crews and individuals in California for years. With the support of the California Film Commission, we are thrilled to film NCIS: Origins in Los Angeles, utilizing all of the fantastic resources, locations and most importantly, the talented people in this city we love and call home.”

