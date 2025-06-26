Children Ruin Everything: The CW Pulls Final Episodes of Canadian Comedy Series

The CW has said goodbye to Children Ruin Everything earlier than expected. The network pulled the sitcom off the schedule two weeks ahead of the series finale. The show originates on CTV in Canada.

A parenting comedy series, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, Felix (Nicholson) and Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.

The fourth season of Children Ruin Everything averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 199,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The fourth season of the series was picked up by the network last June. It was later announced that the comedy wouldn’t get a fifth season. The CW ran eight episodes at the end of 2024 and resumed the final season earlier this month, airing two installments a month.

The ratings have been quite low since the show’s return, so The CW execs decided to pull the series with four episodes remaining. The installments have been released online here.

