Titans: Season Four; Titus Welliver (Bosch) Joins HBO Max Series in Iconic Role

Titans is seeing someone big coming to the series in an iconic role. Titus Welliver (Bosch) is joining the series as Lex Luthor, per Entertainment Weekly. Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin also star in the series which follows the younger crowd of DC superheroes in Gotham City.

Greg Walker, the showrunner of the series, said the following about the casting for Titans:

“You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show/ But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez Titans editions. He’s a giant, giant fan. He’d watched every episode of the show, and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I’ve ever had.”

Walker revealed more about season four of the HBO Max series:

“We’re really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up. What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour 100 miles an hour?”

Titans returns to HBO Max this November.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Welliver on Titans?