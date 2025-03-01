Next Level Chef: Seasons Five and Six; FOX Renews Competition Series and Orders Holiday Show

FOX has renewed Next Level Chef for two more cycles — seasons five and six. The show’s fourth season is currently airing. In addition, the network has ordered Next Level Baker, a holiday-themed competition.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show stars world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. Amongst the season’s two dozen competitors are groups of eight chefs in different categories — Pro, Social Media, and Home. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of “Next Level Chef”.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Next Level Chef averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.73 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership.

Next Level Baker will test the skills of bakers as they are challenged to create eye-popping, festive holiday delights across the franchise’s three iconic levels. During the new series’ four special hours, only one baker will rise to the top and claim the holiday baking crown.

“Next Level Chef consistently raises the bar of culinary excellence as a high stakes food competition fans love, an invaluable franchise for FOX and an increasingly popular global format,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “Extending the reach of this series with the new holiday competition Next Level Baker once again exemplifies the strength of our incredible, long-standing collaborative partnership with Gordon, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.”

“I’m delighted that Next Level Baker is coming to FOX later this year. A holiday special, where passionate home cooks, more used to crafting treats for their family, will compete against social media creators; individuals who fill our feeds with photo ready creations, side by side with talented professional pastry chefs, impressing with Michelin starred perfection,” said Ramsay. “My very first job was baking in Paris, and to me there is nothing better than the smell of freshly baked bread. I’m hoping on these holiday specials we get to discover Incredible family recipes handed down through generations of bakers, inventive bakers cleverly working with dietary sensitivities and those with a talent for stunning creativity and elevated design work. This holiday season I cannot wait to discover the baking heart of America.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Next Level Chef series on FOX? Are you glad this culinary competition has been renewed for two more seasons? Will you check out the Next Level Baker series?

