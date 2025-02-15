Next Level Chef: Season Four Ratings

The Next Level Chef series was one of FOX’s most-watched series last season. Will it continue to be a ratings winner this time around? Will Next Level Chef be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show stars world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high, and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment. Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not what they can do in the best of circumstances but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. Amongst the season’s 24 competitors are groups of eight chefs in different categories — Pro, Social Media, and Home. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of “Next Level Chef.”

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Next Level Chef on FOX averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.22 million viewers.

As of February 15, 2025, Next Level Chef has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

