The Snake: FOX Unveils Trailer and Competitor Details for New Social Survival Competition Series

The Snake is coming soon to FOX, and the network has revealed more about the new competition series. The names of the competitors and a new trailer have both been released.
Hosted by Jim Jeffries, the new social survival competition will feature 15 competitors who use their unique skills to stay in the game and win the $100,000 prize.
FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.
“The Snake is social survival of the fittest, where each contestant must leverage their unique skills, training and powers of persuasion as they face a multitude of challenges designed to showcase the traits needed to be successful in the game. The winner of each challenge becomes The Snake, earning control of The Saving Ceremony, an explosive, chain reaction elimination where it’s not about who wants you gone, but who is willing to save you. The Snake doesn’t just hinge on winning challenges – it’s about winning people over. The social aspect of the game never stops – connections are everything whether you’re making friends, faking friends, or sparking romantic connections. Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination. Every week is a fresh start with a new gauntlet and a new Snake. In the end, only one contestant will get within striking distance of the $100,000 grand prize. Befriend, Betray, or Be Gone. The Snake is wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Frank Miccolis and Kim Green also serve as executive producers.
The Pastor
Name: Jacob Buchholz
Hometown: Upland, CA
Instagram: @jar_buchholz @the.inclusive.pastor
The OnlyFans Content Creator
Name: Alyssa Grassie
Hometown: Miami, FL Instagram: @alyssagrassie
The Ex-Con
Name: Bryan Sobolewski
Hometown: Lewisville, TX Instagram: @bryansobolewski
The Lawyer
Name: Amanda Short
Hometown: Richmond, VA Instagram: @amandalynnshort
The Detective
Name: Derek North
Hometown: Naperville, IL Instagram: @dereknorthofficial
The Poker Player
Name: Devonte Kavanaugh
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Instagram: @devontekav
The Non-Profit Director
Name: Jack Micco
Hometown: Austin, TX Instagram: @jack_micco
The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader
Name: MacLaine Funsch
Hometown: Carmel, IN Instagram: @maclaine_17
The Bounty Hunter
Name: Mena Samara
Hometown: Moore, OK Instagram: @barbiegirl_bail_bonds
The HR Director
Name: Jordan DeJesse
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA Instagram: @jordandejesse
The Bull Rider
Name: Cody Brewer
Hometown: Cookeville, TN Instagram: @codybrewerpbr
The Police Officer
Name: Kailee Fessock
Hometown: Hollywood, FL Instagram: @xo_kailee
The Boxer
Name: Brett Covalt
Hometown: Tampa, FL Instagram: @brettcovalt
The Tech Manager
Name: Kethryn Cavender
Hometown: New York, NY Instagram: @kethryyn
The Makeup Artist
Name: Frank Lavecchia
Hometown: Charlotte, NC Instagram: @thefrankjoseph
The trailer for the series is below. The series premieres on June 10th.
