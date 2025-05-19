The Snake: FOX Unveils Trailer and Competitor Details for New Social Survival Competition Series

The Snake is coming soon to FOX, and the network has revealed more about the new competition series. The names of the competitors and a new trailer have both been released.

Hosted by Jim Jeffries, the new social survival competition will feature 15 competitors who use their unique skills to stay in the game and win the $100,000 prize.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Snake is social survival of the fittest, where each contestant must leverage their unique skills, training and powers of persuasion as they face a multitude of challenges designed to showcase the traits needed to be successful in the game. The winner of each challenge becomes The Snake, earning control of The Saving Ceremony, an explosive, chain reaction elimination where it’s not about who wants you gone, but who is willing to save you. The Snake doesn’t just hinge on winning challenges – it’s about winning people over. The social aspect of the game never stops – connections are everything whether you’re making friends, faking friends, or sparking romantic connections. Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination. Every week is a fresh start with a new gauntlet and a new Snake. In the end, only one contestant will get within striking distance of the $100,000 grand prize. Befriend, Betray, or Be Gone. The Snake is wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Frank Miccolis and Kim Green also serve as executive producers. The Pastor

Name: Jacob Buchholz

Hometown: Upland, CA

Instagram: @jar_buchholz @the.inclusive.pastor The OnlyFans Content Creator

Name: Alyssa Grassie

Hometown: Miami, FL Instagram: @alyssagrassie The Ex-Con

Name: Bryan Sobolewski

Hometown: Lewisville, TX Instagram: @bryansobolewski The Lawyer

Name: Amanda Short

Hometown: Richmond, VA Instagram: @amandalynnshort The Detective

Name: Derek North

Hometown: Naperville, IL Instagram: @dereknorthofficial The Poker Player

Name: Devonte Kavanaugh

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Instagram: @devontekav The Non-Profit Director

Name: Jack Micco

Hometown: Austin, TX Instagram: @jack_micco The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader

Name: MacLaine Funsch

Hometown: Carmel, IN Instagram: @maclaine_17 The Bounty Hunter

Name: Mena Samara

Hometown: Moore, OK Instagram: @barbiegirl_bail_bonds The HR Director

Name: Jordan DeJesse

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA Instagram: @jordandejesse The Bull Rider

Name: Cody Brewer

Hometown: Cookeville, TN Instagram: @codybrewerpbr The Police Officer

Name: Kailee Fessock

Hometown: Hollywood, FL Instagram: @xo_kailee The Boxer

Name: Brett Covalt

Hometown: Tampa, FL Instagram: @brettcovalt The Tech Manager

Name: Kethryn Cavender

Hometown: New York, NY Instagram: @kethryyn The Makeup Artist

Name: Frank Lavecchia

Hometown: Charlotte, NC Instagram: @thefrankjoseph

The trailer for the series is below. The series premieres on June 10th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?