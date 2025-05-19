Boston Blue: Ernie Hudson Joins Blue Bloods Spin-Off Series on CBS

Boston Blue has added another big name to its cast. Ernie Hudson is joining Donnie Wahlberg (above) and Sonequa Martin-Green in the Blue Bloods spin-off series cast.

Deadline revealed the following about his role:

“In Boston Blue, Wahlberg will reprise his Blue Bloods role as NYPD Officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Hudson will play the Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston. An open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions, he is happy to preside at his church’s traditional Sunday Baptist service. Reverend Peters is the father of Mae Silver, Boston’s District Attorney, and grandfather of Det. Lena Silver (Martin-Green), Superintendent Ashley Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver.”

Boston Blue will arrive on CBS this fall.

