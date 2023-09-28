Snake Oil: Season Two — Has the FOX Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A game show airing on the FOX television network, the Snake Oil TV series is hosted by David Spade. In each episode, contestants are pitched unique (and often bizarre) products by very convincing entrepreneurs. Some of them are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. Celebrity guests include Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss, Adam Devine, Bethenny Frankel, Dwight Howard, Ice-T, Natasha Leggero, Brad Paisley, Jay Pharoah, Rob Riggle, Darius Rucker, JB Smoove, and Michelle Williams.



The first season of Snake Oil averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.79 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Snake Oil stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of September 28, 2023, Snake Oil has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Snake Oil for season two? The show’s ratings are okay and its a co-production with the network. I think it’s got a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snake Oil cancellation or renewal news.



