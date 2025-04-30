America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons: Season One Ratings

The original America’s Most Wanted series has been around for a very long time, since the start of the FOX network. This new Missing Persons offshoot is billed as a three-episode limited series, but if the ratings are good enough, could it be renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A legal reality series, the America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons TV show is an AMW spin-off, which is hosted by Harris Faulkner. The program revolves around finding missing people and reuniting them with their families. In each episode, a panel composed of crime experts dives deep into analyzing various missing person cases. Then, multiple panelists travel for a field investigation, hoping to gain additional insight into the case under discussion. Faulkner and the panelists urge viewers to participate as armchair detectives by providing tips to help law enforcement find missing individuals and bring closure to their families.

As of April 30, 2025, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

