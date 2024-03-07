Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Three — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A police procedural drama series airing on the FOX television network, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed, with Gil Bellows, Fivel Stewart, and Petey Gibson recurring. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith went missing. Six years later, while Jason’s working as a private investigator, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. They work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest whom she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. In season two, the team has a new office in headquarters and a new boss — Inspector Hollis Braun (Bellows), who wants to keep an eye on the team. Jason brings in an old friend from his days in Afghanistan to help on a case, Wayne Pascal (Ahamed), a master hacker who’s also an attractive female. Meanwhile, Nikki and Mike are planning their wedding. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.54 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Alert: MPU stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 7, 2024, Alert: Missing Persons Unit has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Alert: Missing Persons Unit for season three? The show was one of the network’s lowest-rated dramas to be renewed last year but FOX co-produces the series so I suspect that helped Alert get renewed. If the ratings don’t improve, I think there’s a good chance the series will be canceled after two seasons to make way for something else. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Alert:MPU cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?