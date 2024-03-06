Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Two Viewer Votes

Nikki and Jason’s relationship has gotten even more complicated in the second season of the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show on FOX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alert is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Alert here.

A FOX police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed, with Gil Bellows, Fivel Stewart, and Petey Gibson recurring. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith went missing. Six years later, while Jason’s working as a private investigator, Nikki recruits him to join the unit.They work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest who she met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. In season two, the team has a new office in headquarters and a new boss — Inspector Hollis Braun (Bellows), who wants to keep an eye on the team. Jason brings in an old friend from his days in Afghanistan to help on a case, Wayne Pascal (Ahamed), a master hacker who’s also an attractive female. Meanwhile, Nikki and Mike are planning their wedding. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.





