The Cleaning Lady: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Cleaning Lady has survived to see four seasons on the FOX network but the drama certainly hasn’t a big hit in the ratings. Can the series survive long enough for the storyline to reach a satisfying conclusion? Will The Cleaning Lady be cancelled or renewed for season five on FOX? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Khalen Roman Sanchez, Faith Bryant, Kate Del Castillo, and Sean Lew. Yancey Arias, Daniel Bonjour, Danny Pardo, Brian Norris, Santiago Cabrera, and Alain Uy recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (Sanchez), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. She then becomes a mob doctor. Under the watchful eye of the hospital’s brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean Dupont (Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Cleaning Lady on FOX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 26, 2025, The Cleaning Lady has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

