The Cleaning Lady: Season Three Ratings

Last year, The Cleaning Lady’s traditional ratings dropped by 33%, year over year. While the show’s traditional ratings could be better, episodes do typically gain 60% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings. It remains to be seen if this audience is enough for FOX to keep it on the air. Will The Cleaning Lady be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Kate Del Castillo, Eva De Dominici, Santiago Cabrera, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. Brandon Jay McLaren and J.B. Tadena recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. Crossing into a world of moral grays, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit. In season three, Thony turns her efforts to bringing Fiona (Millan) back to America after she was deported to the Philippines. When Arman (Adan Canto) goes missing, Thony and Nadia (De Dominici) begrudgingly team up to look for him.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Cleaning Lady on FOX averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



