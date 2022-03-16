The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? FOX Series EPs Optimistic About the Show’s Future

The Cleaning Lady wrapped its first season on Monday night, and viewers are wondering about the future of the series. Will FOX renew the drama for a second season? Two of the women behind the series are optimistic.

Starring Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Valentino, and Sebastien LaSalle, the series follows a young mother and physician who goes to work for a crime syndicate as a cleaning lady while trying to save her son from a horrible disease.

Melissa Carter and Miranda Kwok, executive producers of the series, spoke about the future of The Cleaning Lady in an interview with TV Line. Carter said the following about the FOX drama:

“It looks very positive, but they do want to hear our Season 2 pitch, which Miranda and I are working on… They’re very happy with the numbers, they’re very happy with the Hulu streaming numbers, so fingers crossed we’ll get a pickup… People just don’t watch TV as much on the night, but people are watching it after.”

Kwok added the following:

“And honestly, they’ve been really excited about this show from the beginning, even from when it was first pitched. Right before the pandemic, it was the first drama pilot that got picked up. They’ve been in full support of this project, and then they were happy with what we delivered, and the last piece is the numbers.”

The Cleaning Lady ended its season with an average of three million weekly viewers. and is the network’s fifth most-watched show of the season. It picks up 60-70% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings which include a week of delayed viewing.

What do you think? Do you want to see a second season of The Cleaning Lady on FOX?