Is this series on par with the rest? Has the Holey Moley TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Holey Moley, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the ABC television network, the third season of Holey Moley (aka Holey Moley 3D in 2D) features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. Returning are on-camera color commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages test their luck on the “Holey Moley” course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the big cash prize.



The third season of Holey Moley averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Holey Moley stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Holey Moley has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if ABC will cancel or renew Holey Moley this time around. It’s already been renewed for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holey Moley cancellation or renewal news.



