Airing on the ABC television network, the second season of Holey Moley (aka Holey Moley II: The Sequel) features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, eight contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. The winners of each episode return to the “Holey Moley” course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned the winner and claim the $250,000 prize. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent.



The second season of Holey Moley averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 18% in the demo and up by 38% in viewership. Find out how Holey Moley stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 22, 2020, Holey Moley has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Holey Moley for season three? This series didn’t do all that well in its first season but the network clearly wants it to succeed. They expanded the set and ordered even more episodes for Holey Moley II: The Sequel. Unless the ratings tank, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holey Moley cancellation or renewal news.



