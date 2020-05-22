Holey Moley: Season Two Ratings

Though Holey Moley didn’t do all that well in the ratings in its first season, ABC still renewed it for season two. They also expanded the set, ordered even more episodes, and gave it a fun new title — Holey Moley II: The Sequel. Will this move help draw more viewers. Will Holey Moley be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An ABC miniature golf competition, the second season of Holey Moley features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, eight contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. The winners of each episode return to the “Holey Moley” course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned the winner and claim the $250,000 prize. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent.

For comparisons: Season one of Holey Moley on ABC averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

