Holey Moley: Seasons Three & Four; ABC Golf Game Show Renewed for Two Years

This summer game show didn’t hit “a hole in one” when it came to the ratings but the numbers were certainly good enough for ABC. The network has renewed the Holey Moley TV series for a third and a fourth season. If ABC keeps airing the series during the summer months, that will presumably keep the competition on the air through the summer of 2022.

The second season of Holey Moley (aka Holey Moley II: The Sequel) features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, eight contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. The winners of each episode return to the “Holey Moley” course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned the winner and claim the $250,000 prize. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as a sideline correspondent.

Airing on Thursday nights over the summer of 2020, the second season of Holey Moley averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers in the traditional ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. According to Deadline, Holey Moley has become one of ABC’s “signature” shows and has created ” a lot of chatter”.

