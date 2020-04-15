Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An ABC miniature golf competition, Holey Moley features 12 contestants facing off, on a supersized mini-golf course, in head-to-head sudden-death matchups. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent. Only three players make it to “Mt. Holey Moley,” the final hole. The ultimate winner leaves with a $25,000 prize, as well as “The Golden Putter” trophy, and a “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Holey Moley averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Find out how Holey Moley stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew Holey Moley for season two? The ratings started alright but the numbers have been dropping each week. I think it will be renewed but, obviously, that trend isn’t a good sign. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holey Moley cancellation or renewal news.
10/10/19 update: ABC has renewed Holey Moley for a second season.
The show Holey Moley is a great show, excepting for Rob Riggle. On the last episode I watched, he said a contestant looked like Jesus, and he made mockery of prayer and Christianity in general. Lots of OMG’s too. Mocking and using God’s name in vain is very offensive to a true Christian believer. Stephen Curry and Joe Tessitore are great hosts.
Please cancel the show, it’s awful!!
Sucks cancel
It is just a silly show you see to laugh and have a good time when you are board. Renew it. The only bad part is we know nothing about the people. But it like you not supposed root for anyone so it all good.
CANCEL