An ABC miniature golf competition, Holey Moley features 12 contestants facing off, on a supersized mini-golf course, in head-to-head sudden-death matchups. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent. Only three players make it to “Mt. Holey Moley,” the final hole. The ultimate winner leaves with a $25,000 prize, as well as “The Golden Putter” trophy, and a “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.



The first season of Holey Moley averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Find out how Holey Moley stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Will ABC cancel or renew Holey Moley for season two? The ratings started alright but the numbers have been dropping each week. I think it will be renewed but, obviously, that trend isn’t a good sign. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holey Moley cancellation or renewal news.

10/10/19 update: ABC has renewed Holey Moley for a second season.



