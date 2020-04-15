Menu

Holey Moley: Is the ABC TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Holey Moley TV show on ABC: canceled or season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Holey Moley TV show on ABCIs it time for another round? Has the Holey Moley TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Holey Moley, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC miniature golf competition, Holey Moley features 12 contestants facing off, on a supersized mini-golf course, in head-to-head sudden-death matchups. Executive producer Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro, with Rob Riggle on color commentary, Joe Tessitore providing play-by-play, and Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent. Only three players make it to “Mt. Holey Moley,” the final hole. The ultimate winner leaves with a $25,000 prize, as well as “The Golden Putter” trophy, and a “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Holey Moley averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Find out how Holey Moley stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Holey Moley has been renewed for a second season which will debut May 21, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Holey Moley for season two? The ratings started alright but the numbers have been dropping each week. I think it will be renewed but, obviously, that trend isn’t a good sign. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holey Moley cancellation or renewal news.

10/10/19 update: ABC has renewed Holey Moley for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Holey Moley TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Mickey Frigon
Mickey Frigon

The show Holey Moley is a great show, excepting for Rob Riggle. On the last episode I watched, he said a contestant looked like Jesus, and he made mockery of prayer and Christianity in general. Lots of OMG’s too. Mocking and using God’s name in vain is very offensive to a true Christian believer. Stephen Curry and Joe Tessitore are great hosts.

September 9, 2019 5:36 pm
Charlene D Brown
Charlene D Brown

Please cancel the show, it’s awful!!

July 26, 2019 11:08 pm
Mike johnson
Mike johnson

Sucks cancel

August 2, 2019 8:00 pm
Rick
Rick

It is just a silly show you see to laugh and have a good time when you are board. Renew it. The only bad part is we know nothing about the people. But it like you not supposed root for anyone so it all good.

June 30, 2019 12:17 am
Jill Brodnik
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL

June 23, 2019 10:28 pm
