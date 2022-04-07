The Cleaning Lady: Season Two; Mid-Season FOX Drama Series Lands Renewal

Thony will keep on fighting. The Cleaning Lady has been renewed for a second year on FOX. The first season of 10 episodes aired between January and March of this year. It’s not yet known when season two will debut.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.

The first season of The Cleaning Lady averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the drama averaged a 0.71 demo with 5.17 million viewers — a gain of 55% and 64%, respectively, in delayed viewing.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from FOX:

HIT FOX DRAMA “THE CLEANING LADY” SWEEPS UP SEASON TWO RENEWAL Gripping New Midseason Series Already Ranks Among 2021-22’s Top Five New Broadcast Dramas and Hulu’s Most-Streamed FOX Debut Ever FOX Entertainment has renewed its stirring, character-driven drama THE CLEANING LADY for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, FOX Entertainment. Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Television, the series has successfully found and retained a loyal audience since its January debut, making it one of the Top 5 new broadcast dramas of the 2021-22 season, ranking as Hulu’s most-streamed FOX debut in the network’s history, and reaching 11.9 million multi-platform viewers in its premiere episode alone. “This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Thorn. “THE CLEANING LADY bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.” THE CLEANING LADY ranks among the 2021-2022 Season’s Top Five new broadcast dramas and delivers the #1 largest total multiplatform audience for a new FOX show this season. The debut episode (11.9 million multiplatform viewers) is FOX’s most watched drama debut in two years, FOX’s most watched Monday debut in over two years and the most-streamed FOX debut on Hulu in network history. The March 14 Season One finale of THE CLEANING LADY hit a series high in Live + 3 Day streaming, delivering more than 900,000 viewers across Hulu and FOX NOW. Developed by executive producer Miranda Kwok (“The 100”) and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), and executive producers Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, “Insecure”), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, handsome husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan “The OA”), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, “Designated Survivor,” “The Following”), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, “Scream Queens”) who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process. Also, starring are Sean Lew as Thony’s nephew, CHRIS, and Faith Bryant as Thony’s niece, JAZ. Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok (“The 100”) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”) is showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (“Homeland,” “Longmire”). On Demand episodes of THE CLEANING LADY are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

What do you think? Have you been watching The Cleaning Lady TV series on FOX? Are you happy to know that the show’s been renewed for a second season?

