The Cleaning Lady: Season Three; Brandon Jay McLaren and JB Tadena Join FOX Series

The Cleaning Lady is returning to FOX in March, and two new faces are joining the cast of the FOX series. Per Deadline, Brandon Jay McLaren and JB Tadena are joining the series.

Starring Elodie Yung (above), Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, the FOX series follows a Cambodian woman who finds herself dragged into the criminal underworld after moving to the US to find treatment for her son.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“McLaren will portray Jeremy Dolan, the guy we all wish we knew. He’s charming, smart, affable and can put anyone at ease, including Thony (Élodie Yung) whom he has an instant connection. Jeremy enters the world of The Cleaning Lady as a contractor-turned-entrepreneur, building his business with a personal approach. His openness about his life and his carpentry skills keep Jeremy in Thony’s orbit as she comes to rely on him for help. But below his trustworthy, charismatic façade lurks a sinister secret about his true character, a truth that will have dire consequences for all involved once revealed. Tadena will portray Paolo Belleza, a fun-loving and charming guy with a breezy sense of humor and sexy confidence. Paolo owns and operates a “Turo Turo” food stall in Manila where he is loved by his community and has an intimate connection with the De La Rosa family.”

The Cleaning Lady returns with season three on March 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX drama? Do you plan to watch season three?