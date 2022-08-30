The Cleaning Lady: Season Two; Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Chelsea Frei (Dollface) Join FOX Series

The Cleaning Lady is adding two new faces to its cast for season two. Naveen Andrews (Lost, above) and Chelsea Frei (Dollface) are joining Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Valentino, and Sebastien LaSalle on the FOX series.

The crime drama follows a Cambodian-Filipino medical doctor who starts to work for a crime syndicate in order to stay in the U.S. so that she can get help for her son who has a life-threatening medical disorder.

FOX revealed more about season two and the addition of Andrews in a press release:

Andrews will play ROBERT KAMDAR, NADIA’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world – and his dignity – intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances. Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child. This season of THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas. The series also stars Faith Bryant as JAZ. Guest stars this season include Chelsea Frei (“The Moodys”) and Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder”).

As for Frei, Deadline revealed the following about her role:

Frei portrays Maya Campbell. When Maya took up a job as a bartender in Vegas to pay off her student loans, she had no idea her entire life would be turned around when FBI Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) used his charms to turn her into a confidential informant. Maya became integral to a major FBI drug case, but when a fiery affair ended their relationship — and Garrett’s marriage — he was forced to sever all ties and walk away from the case in order to save his career. Now in Season 2, Maya comes back into the picture and Garrett becomes determined to make things right and get her out. Question is — does Maya want to be saved from the crime world she’s now deeply enmeshed in? Her character will be introduced in the second episode of Season 2.

Eva De Dominici has also been upped to a series regular, per Deadline. The following was revealed about her role:

De Dominici’s Nadia is Arman’s (Adan Canto) wife, who manages the exclusive cigar club La Habana with her husband. After watching her marriage steadily threatened by Arman’s involvement with Thony (Élodie Yung), this season the tables get turned. When Arman becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation, Nadia reaches out to a former lover for help, and he quickly becomes intent on winning Nadia back by any means necessary. Caught between two powerful men, each with their own agenda, Nadia’s loyalties are soon put to the test, especially as Arman starts to let Thony back into his world and his heart.

The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX on September 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these new faces on The Cleaning Lady this fall?