Malcolm in the Middle: Which Cast Members Are Returning for the Revival Series on Disney+

The Malcolm in the Middle revival has filled out its cast, and it is now known who is returning for the Disney+ series. Four episodes have been ordered for the revival of the popular comedy series.

Malcolm in the Middle aired for six seasons on FOX before it ended in 2006. The series followed the child prodigy Malcolm (Muniz) and his dysfunctional working-class family. The revival will update viewers on what is happening with Malcolm and his family nearly 20 years later.

Viewers will see Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield return for the series. According to Deadline, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of Dewey in a recast, and Anthony Timpano and Vaughan Murrae are joining the revival’s cast as Malcolm’s youngest siblings. It was also revealed that Keeley Karsten will play Malcolm’s daughter, and Kiana Madeira will play his girlfriend.

Additional details and a premiere date for the Malcolm in the Middle revival will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Do you plan to watch the Disney+ revival?