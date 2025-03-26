The Dealer: Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver to Star in New Apple TV+ Drama Series

The Dealer is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the drama series starring Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“The Dealer is executive produced by the A Doll’s House, Part 2 trio of Sam Gold, Lucas Hnath and Sarah Lunnie. Written by Hnath and to be directed by Gold, The Dealer is described as a biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of the high-end art market, told through the eyes of an aspiring super gallerist, played by Jessica Chastain, and the tangled relationship with her most gifted and unnerving artist, played by Adam Driver.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the drama series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Apple TV+ drama series?