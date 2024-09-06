Widow’s Bay: Apple TV+ Orders Horror-Comedy Series from Katie Dippold

Widow’s Bay is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new horror-comedy series, which will follow the residents of a mysterious New England island.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced “Widow’s Bay,” a new 10-episode series from creator Katie Dippold (“The Heat,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Ghostbusters”), with Emmy Award winner Hiro Murai (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Bear,” “Atlanta”) set to direct the pilot. “Widow’s Bay” is about a mysteriously cursed New England island and its superstitious citizens, led by a mayor who refuses to believe their warnings. The new series hails from Apple Studios and will be showrun and executive produced by Dippold. In addition to directing, Murai will also produce alongside Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

