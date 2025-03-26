Tulsa King: Season Three Cast Additions and Promotions Revealed for Sylvester Stallone Drama on Paramount+

Tulsa King’s third season cast is expanding and changing. Bella Heathcote, Beau Knapp, James Russo, and Robert Patrick will join the cast.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Robert Patrick will play ‘Jeremiah Dunmire’, a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business. Beau Knapp will play ‘Cole Dunmire’, Jeremiah’s (Patrick) son and a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes. Bella Heathcote will play as series regular ‘Cleo Montague’, a Tulsa native born and raised, and the daughter of a distillery owner. James Russo will play in a recurring role as ‘Quiet Ray Renzetti’, one of the mob bosses in New York. He is calm and measured.”

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the series, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and sent to Oklahoma to look over the territory for the mafia.

In season three, viewers will see more of Chris Caldovino (above, left), McKenna Quigley Harrington, and Mike “Cash Flo” Walden (above, top), who have been elevated to series regulars.

The following has been revealed about their roles:

“Chris Caldovino plays ‘Goodie,’ long-time capo and consigliere of the Invernizzi family who joined Dwight in Tulsa as part of his crew. McKenna Quigley Harrington plays ‘Grace,’ a soldier in Dwight’s crew known for her skills with a gun and as a cannabis concierge. Mike “Cash Flo” Walden plays ‘Bigfoot,’ a member of Dwight’s crew who uses his large frame to provide security. He is equal parts charming and menacing.”

Production of Tulsa King season three has begun. The return date for the series will be announced later.

