1000-lb Sisters: Season Seven Trailer and Premiere Date Released by TLC

1000-lb Sisters has a premiere date for its seventh season. TLC announced the series will return next month with the release of a trailer. On this season of the reality series, Tammy and Amy Slaton will open their hearts to new relationships while continuing to struggle with losing weight.

TLC revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Prepare for more laughs, love and life-changing moments in the new season of 1000-LB SISTERS. Tammy and Amy are back – facing life’s most unexpected hurdles. This season, the sisters are putting their hearts on the line as they dive into fresh relationships – one of them moving much faster than expected. Tammy is taking significant steps toward her long-awaited skin removal surgery, but first, she must confront her nicotine addiction head-on. Meanwhile, Amy deals with the surprise of a camel bite, bringing a whole new set of challenges to her plate. Family bonds will be tested, and the journey ahead is anything but predictable. Tune in as the sisters, their family, and their love lives continue to evolve in ways you won’t want to miss. Catch the new season of 1000-LB SISTERS, airing Tuesday nights, beginning April 15 at 9pm ET/PT, on TLC. 1000-LB SISTERS is produced for TLC by Crazy Legs Productions.”

The trailer for season seven is below.

