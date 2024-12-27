Doctor Who: Season 15 Teaser Video and First-Look Photos Released for BBC One and Disney+ Series

Doctor Who fans are getting their first look at the upcoming sci-fi series season. BBC One and Disney+ have released the first teaser and first-look photos for season 15 of the long-running series.

Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, and Millie Gibson will star in the season, which takes Doctor Who on an adventure as he tries to escort someone back to their home.

Disney+ revealed the following with the release of the teaser video:

“The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.”

The release date for season 15 of Doctor Who will be announced later. The teaser video and first-look photos are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Doctor Who? Will you watch season 15 when it airs in 2025?