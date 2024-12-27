Dexter: Trinity Killer Prequel Series Still in the Works at Showtime

Dexter: Original Sin is currently airing on Showtime, and it looks like another prequel series from the franchise could come to the cable network.

The possibility of a prequel series focusing on the early years of the Trinity Killer seen during Dexter and played by John Lithgow was first mentioned in 2023.

With Dexter: Original Sin released, there is an update on that series. Showrunner Clyde Phillips explained that the series would not be given the green light until the cable network knew how well the new prequel series performed. For the premiere, 2.1 million viewers tuned in across all platforms, so it is performing well.

According to Deadline, Phillips said the following about the Dexter prequel:

“We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner,” he said in the video, which you can watch below. “John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin]. There’s that and we’re doing another show with Michael C. Hall, [Resurrection]… We were writing that while shooting Original Sin, so that’s fairly busy. We begin shooting [Resurrection] in January and it will air in June 2025.”

Dexter: Original Sin is currently airing on Sunday nights on Showtime.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you want to see the Trinity Killer prequel series?