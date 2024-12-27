Bridgerton: Season Four; New & Past Cast Members Attend Netflix Series Table Read

Bridgerton season four is currently in production, and the cast members recently gathered for a table read. Photos of the event were shared by Netflix on Instagram for fans of the series as a Christmas present.

Season four of the romantic period drama will focus on the second son, played by Luke Thompson, with Yerin Ha playing his love interest. Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs star in the series set in alternate version of the early 1800s where King George III has established racial equality.

The premiere date for season four of Bridgerton will be announced later. More photos from the table read are in the Instagram post below.

