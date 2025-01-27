Police 24/7: Season Two Ratings

Viewer interest in law enforcement series has ebbed and flowed over the years but the Police 24/7 series was one of The CW’s highest-rated unscripted series last year. Will that interest continue? Will Police 24/7 be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A law enforcement docuseries, the Police 24/7 TV show takes viewers along for the ride and follows police officers, on duty and off. The series delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriffs and police departments across the country as they serve and protect at all costs. You never know what to expect from drug busts to routine traffic stops, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Police 24/7 on The CW averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 489,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 28, 2025, Police 24/7 has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Police 24/7 TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?