Crime Nation: Season Two Renewal and Return Date Announced for CW True Crime Series

Crime Nation will be examining some new cases. The CW has renewed the program for a second season and set its return date. The show’s first season of ten episodes finished airing in April.

A true crime and justice series, the Crime Nation TV show is an anthology program. In each episode, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting. The program also dives into the world of social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who in some instances have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Crime Nation averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The CW has revealed its plans for midseason, and Crime Nation will return for its second season on Thursday, January 23rd, paired with a new season of Police 24/7.

What do you think? Have you checked out this new CW true crime series? Are you looking forward to watching season two of Crime Nation on the network?

