Police 24/7: Season Two; The CW Renews Law Enforcement Reality Series and Sets 2025 Premiere

The CW is staying on the beat. The network has renewed the Police 24/7 TV series for a second season, launching in early 2025. The first season of eight episodes finished airing in June.

A law enforcement docu-series inspired by shows like Cops and Live PD, the Police 24/7 TV show takes viewers along for the ride and follows police officers, on duty and off. The series delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriffs and police departments across the country as they serve and protect at all costs. You never know what to expect from drug busts to routine traffic stops, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Police 24/7 averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a middle-of-the-road performer last season when compared to other unscripted CW shows.

The CW has revealed its plans for midseason, and Police 24/7 will return for its second season on Thursday, January 23rd, paired with a new season of Crime Nation.

