Mysteries Decoded: Season Three Premiere of CW Investigative Documentary Cancelled

There’s a new mystery over at The CW. It’s the case of the cancelled premiere date. The smallest network has quietly delayed the launch of the third season of Mysteries Decoded.

An investigative documentary series, the Mysteries Decoded TV show delves deeper into some of America’s greatest mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools to reopen each case. From the Phoenix Lights to the Werewolves of Kentucky, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.

The second season of Mysteries Decoded averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 486,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 65% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. Despite declining numbers, the series was CW’s most-watched summer series and the second-highest rated in the demo.

The network quietly renewed the show for a third season and, in January, announced that season three would kick off tonight. Those plans have apparently changed, and The CW has not announced a new premiere date. The show seems likely to reappear this summer but CW may be holding the episodes for fall in case there is a lack of new content due to a writers strike or multiple strikes in the industry.

