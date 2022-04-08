Mysteries Decoded: Season One Viewer Votes

Have you been drawn into the first season of the Mysteries Decoded TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mysteries Decoded is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Mysteries Decoded season one episodes here. Status Update Below.

A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.





Should The CW cancel or renew Mysteries Decoded for a second season?

4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.