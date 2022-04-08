Menu

Mysteries Decoded: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Mysteries Decoded TV show on The CW: season 1 viewer votes (cancel renew season 2?)

(MorningStar Entertainment / The CW)

Have you been drawn into the first season of the Mysteries Decoded TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mysteries Decoded is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Mysteries Decoded season one episodes hereStatus Update Below.

A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Mysteries Decoded TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should The CW cancel or renew Mysteries Decoded for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.




Theresa

Love show please renew for season 2

Shawn R

Filming for Season 2 is already finished so there is no reason not to go ahead and show it. I love the show myself.

Lisa Marino

Love the series! Jennifer Marshall brings a high level of credibility to the analysis and conclusions drawn for each case. Really thought provoking on some of the most compelling mysteries of our time.

Patricia Bradley

Yes please renew! Our family enjoyed this series.

Trey

Bring it back, I want to know the facts!!!

Autumn J Williams

Jennifer Marshall seems to be missing a heart. Cancel the show.

Patty Roe

This show looks exactly like a government attempt to silence witnesses, experiencers and victims of the government. Why else use a host that’s surely had ample experience with enhanced military interrogation techniques? Cancel this show!

