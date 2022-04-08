Mysteries Decoded: Season One Viewer Votes

Have you been drawn into the first season of the Mysteries Decoded TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mysteries Decoded is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Mysteries Decoded season one episodes here. Status Update Below.
A CW investigative documentary series, Mysteries Decoded comes from executive producers Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. In each episode, US Navy veteran and private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads a team working to reopen old cases like the Salem Witch Trials, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the mystery surrounding Area 51.
Should The CW cancel or renew Mysteries Decoded for a second season?
4/8/22 update: Mysteries Decoded has been renewed.
Love show please renew for season 2
Filming for Season 2 is already finished so there is no reason not to go ahead and show it. I love the show myself.
Love the series! Jennifer Marshall brings a high level of credibility to the analysis and conclusions drawn for each case. Really thought provoking on some of the most compelling mysteries of our time.
Yes please renew! Our family enjoyed this series.
Bring it back, I want to know the facts!!!
Jennifer Marshall seems to be missing a heart. Cancel the show.
This show looks exactly like a government attempt to silence witnesses, experiencers and victims of the government. Why else use a host that’s surely had ample experience with enhanced military interrogation techniques? Cancel this show!