Police 24/7: Season One Ratings

The CW is focusing on airing inexpensive programming, so it seemed only a matter of time before the network tried its own version of shows like Cops and Live PD. Will Police 24/7 draw enough viewers to be renewed for season two, or will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A law enforcement docu-series, the Police 24/7 TV show takes viewers along for the ride and follows police officers, on duty and off. The series delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriffs and police departments across the country as they serve and protect at all costs. You never know what to expect from drug busts to routine traffic stops, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Police 24/7 TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?