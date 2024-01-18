Wild Cards: Season One Ratings



Most of the shows that have aired on The CW so far this season have been produced for other channels, and CW has licensed them. Wild Cards, however, is produced in partnership with CBC in Canada, and The CW has taken an active role in its production. Will Wild Cards resonate with the CW audience? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

