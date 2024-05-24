Wild Cards: Season Two Renewal for The CW’s Procedural Comedy-Drama Series

Cole and Max will continue to work together. CBC in Canada and The CW in the United States have renewed Wild Cards for a second season. The first season, which consists of 10 episodes, finished airing in March.

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Wild Cards averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 523,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s most-watched series of the season in the traditional ratings.

“We are thrilled to order a second season of The CW’s breakout series Wild Cards,” said Liz Wise Lyall, Head of Scripted Programming, The CW Network. “Wild Cards has clearly captured the imagination of our viewers thanks to exhilarating storytelling and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo. We are confident Wild Cards is the kind of smart and sexy blue-sky drama that could continually build its audience for years.”

“We are excited to team up with The CW again on Wild Cards to build on the first season, which captivated audiences on both sides of the border,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “CBC is committed to showcasing Canadian talent and storytelling on an international stage, and our work with partners like The CW helps to amplify these efforts. We’re looking forward to the new season and can’t wait for audiences to dive back into the thrilling world of Wild Cards.”

The networks have ordered 13 episodes for the second season, which will debut next year.

