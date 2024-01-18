Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 17, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy.

TV show description:

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show was created by Michael Konyves.

Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets.

While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail.

The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts.

These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Wild Cards TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?