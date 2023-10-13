Sight Unseen, Wild Cards: CW Picks Up Two New Canadian Drama Series for 2024

The CW has grabbed two more dramas from up north. Canadian series Sight Unseen and Wild Cards will air on the network in 2024.

Sight Unseen follows a former detective forced to quit the police force after being diagnosed clinically blind. After forming an unlikely partnership, she tries to solve the cases she left behind with some help. Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Daniel Gillies, and Jarod Joseph star in the 10-episode series, which is filming now in Vancouver.

As for Wild Cards, the series follows the unlikely duo of a cop and a con artist as they work to solve crimes together. Giacomo Gianniotti and Vanessa Morgan star in the crime drama.

Liz Wise Lyall, Head of Scripted Programming at The CW, said the following about the new shows:

“”WILD CARDS and SIGHT UNSEEN are two unique, binge-worthy shows that reflect The CW’s commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling that will appeal to our loyal fans and attract a wide range of new viewers. We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, Piller/Segan [‘Wild Cards’] and Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions [‘Sight Unseen’] to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive The CW brand can be.”

The premiere dates for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Sight Unseen and Wild Cards on The CW when they arrive in 2024?