The Spencer Sisters: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

Can this mother-daughter duo work out their issues? Has The Spencer Sisters TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Spencer Sisters, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A lighthearted Canadian procedural drama series airing on the The CW television network, The Spencer Sisters TV show stars Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb and Adam Hurtig. The story begins as police officer Darby Spencer (Farber) resigns from her job in protest after being overlooked. She also discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her, so she returns home to stay with her estranged mom. Her mother, famous mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Thompson), is stuck in a rut and can’t come up with any more ideas for her books. So, she decides to finally pursue her dream of becoming a private detective. Often mistaken as sisters, the quibbling mother and daughter found the Spencer Sisters Detective Agency and begin tackling a variety of cases in their fictional town of Alder Bluffs.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Spencer Sisters averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 502,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Spencer Sisters stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2023, The Spencer Sisters has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Spencer Sisters for season two? The show originates on CTV in Canada and has not been renewed there yet. If CTV orders a second season, I think there’s a good chance that The CW will license it, but there’s no guarantee. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Spencer Sisters cancellation or renewal news.



