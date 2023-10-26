Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, Quantum Leap, Survivor, The Spencer Sisters, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Published:

The Masked Singer TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, The Spencer Sisters, Quantum Leap, Magnum PI, Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Masked Singer, Snake Oil, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and The $100,000 Pyramid Reruns: Chicago Fire.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
